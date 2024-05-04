Average daily number of Russian losses in Ukraine in May-June likely to increase along with resumption of offensive operations - British intelligence

The average daily number of losses of the Russian army (killed and wounded) in Ukraine during April 2024 remained generally at the level of the current year - 899 losses per day, but its increase over the next two months is quite likely, British intelligence notes.

"It is likely that Russia's casualty rate will again increase over the next two months as they renew dedicated offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. This follows a slight decrease in the pace of operations over the past two months since the fall of Avdiyivka," the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said on X on Saturday.

British intelligence experts estimate the total number of Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion at more than 465,000 people. "It is likely that ... Russia has fully adapted its military to attritional warfare which relies on mass over quality. This reliance on mass will almost certainly continue for the duration of the Ukraine war and have long-lasting effects on Russia's future army," the report concludes.