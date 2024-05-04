Facts

15:07 04.05.2024

Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

Russian troops twice tried to storm the island of Nestryha in Kherson region, seven more attempted assaults were made in Krynky area, but all were unsuccessful, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk said on a national telethon on Saturday.

Regarding Krynky, Pletenchuk reported that "there were seven attempts to storm there, the enemy withdrew with losses, and had no success." "As for Nestryha, yesterday there were two attempted assaults. By the way, our aviation also worked there yesterday, the enemy suffered losses," he said. Talking about this island, the speaker noted that this territory can hardly be called a bridgehead. "Imagine the right bank of the Dnipro River, and there are many islands there. This is such a fishing paradise. This group of islands is quite small, although Nestryha is larger in area than the two nearest settlements, Kizomys and Veletenske," Pletenchuk noted.

Speaking about the general results of the day, Pletechuk said that the situation as a whole is quite stable and controlled. "Yesterday, our troops in the direction of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine completed more than 700 fire missions and hit more than 600 individual targets," Pletenchuk added.

