Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukraine does not have a realistic Plan B in the short term without U.S. help.

"In the short term, no. In the long term, this is the European core of defense through the formation of an appropriate defense market," Stefanishyna said at Business Breakfast from Forbes Ukraine on Thursday, answering the question whether Ukraine has a realistic Plan B without U.S. help.