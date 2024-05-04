Facts

12:07 04.05.2024

Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

2 min read
Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko at the Summit of Mayors of European Cities, which takes place on May 3-4 in Paris and is timed to coincide with Europe Day, said that Kyiv's participation in the high-profile meeting testifies to the importance of Ukraine as an equal European partner, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday.

"We will talk about the future of Europe and the challenges for its democratic achievements on the eve of the elections to the European Parliament in Paris with the mayors of European cities... Today the mayors, in particular, of Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Athens, Istanbul, Tirana, Sarajevo, have already arrived in Paris. Tomorrow the summit of mayors will begin, dedicated to Europe Day. The participation of the capital of Ukraine in it indicates that there cannot be a strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as an equal partner," Vitali Klitschko emphasized.

He also said that today there is a joint meeting of mayors at a political event of the Paris Socialist Federation with the participation of mayor of Paris Ana Hidalgo and chairman of the French Socialist Party Raphaël Glucksmann. There will also be a meeting with the European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit.

Tags: #ukraine #klitschko #europe

MORE ABOUT

14:20 04.05.2024
U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

21:07 03.05.2024
New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

16:35 03.05.2024
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

12:28 03.05.2024
London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

15:28 02.05.2024
Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

13:21 02.05.2024
Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

21:15 01.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

19:35 01.05.2024
Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

20:11 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

LATEST

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

G7 considering plan to provide $50 bln in aid to Ukraine, initiated by USA

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Currently five multi-role Russian fighters, Su-34, Su-35 aircraft are in Black and Azov Seas

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

AD
AD
AD
AD