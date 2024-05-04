Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko at the Summit of Mayors of European Cities, which takes place on May 3-4 in Paris and is timed to coincide with Europe Day, said that Kyiv's participation in the high-profile meeting testifies to the importance of Ukraine as an equal European partner, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday.

"We will talk about the future of Europe and the challenges for its democratic achievements on the eve of the elections to the European Parliament in Paris with the mayors of European cities... Today the mayors, in particular, of Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Athens, Istanbul, Tirana, Sarajevo, have already arrived in Paris. Tomorrow the summit of mayors will begin, dedicated to Europe Day. The participation of the capital of Ukraine in it indicates that there cannot be a strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as an equal partner," Vitali Klitschko emphasized.

He also said that today there is a joint meeting of mayors at a political event of the Paris Socialist Federation with the participation of mayor of Paris Ana Hidalgo and chairman of the French Socialist Party Raphaël Glucksmann. There will also be a meeting with the European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit.