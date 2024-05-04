Facts

16:34 04.05.2024

Two Russian ships on combat duty in Mediterranean Sea, one of them is Kalibr carrier – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian fleet keeps two ships on alert in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles, the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas; there are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles," the message said.

In addition, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, nine ships passed through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov, three of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, and two ships to the Black Sea, two of them continued moving in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

