Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, he will not provide aid to Ukraine if Europe does not pay as much as the United States pays.

"I wouldn't give unless Europe starts equalizing. If Europe is not going to pay, why should we pay? They are much more greatly affected," Trump said in an interview with Time magazine.

The publication said the United States allocated more than $100 billion for the needs of Kyiv during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. European countries, as noted in the article, allocated approximately the same amount to Kyiv.

Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden have already received the necessary number of votes to be nominated for the presidential election. The nomination will take place at the Democratic and Republican conventions in the summer.

The U.S. presidential elections are scheduled for November 5, 2024.