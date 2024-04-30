Facts

18:20 30.04.2024

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that further relations with Poland will be built on a pragmatic and mutually beneficial basis.

"The Ukrainian-Polish border is effectively unblocked. The understanding plan presented by our government has yielded results. We hope we've turned the page in relations with Poland, and further our relations will be based on a pragmatic and mutually beneficial basis," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the Polish government and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for their efforts in this direction.

19:57 30.04.2024
17:32 30.04.2024
16:03 30.04.2024
15:53 30.04.2024
16:02 27.04.2024
14:46 27.04.2024
21:32 26.04.2024
21:27 26.04.2024
18:06 26.04.2024
09:44 26.04.2024
