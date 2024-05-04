Facts

11:46 04.05.2024

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,260 enemy personnel, 12 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two air defense systems, two MLRS, 31 UAVs, one cruise missile, 79 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 4, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 473,400 (1,260 more) people, tanks - 7,366 (12 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,156 (27 more) units, artillery systems - 12,148 (46 more) units, MLRS - 1,055 (two more) units, air defense systems - 788 (two more) units, aircraft - 348 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 9,611 (31 more), cruise missiles - 2,127 (one more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,337 (71 more) units, and special equipment ‒ 2,001 (eight more)," according to a message posted on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The data are being clarified.

