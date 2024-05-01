Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said Ukraine has received Western weapons from some partners with permission to carry out strikes on Russian territory.

Braže, in an interview with European Truth, said the approach, when Ukraine receives weapons from Western partners with a public warning to avoid using them outside the country, may change, "and even more – it is already changing."

"There are already countries that have already provided Ukraine with weapons, without such restrictions," the head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.

Braže said that in these cases, the country did not talk about lifting restrictions publicly.

"Of course, not everything is announced publicly, and it's even better not to say it out loud until a certain time. The main thing is the influence on the battlefield. Because here there is a choice: either talk about something loudly, or just do what needs to be done," she said.

The minister expressed her conviction that if there are objects from which Russia attacks Ukraine, then Ukraine has the right to retaliate if these objects are located on Russian territory. According to Braže, such use of weapons is permitted by international law.