Facts

16:06 04.05.2024

Energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region attacked – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region attacked – Ministry of Energy

At night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a substation and some consumers were cut off.

"As a result, the substation was de-energized, and along with it two mines (no people were brought to the surface), a water utility, industrial and household consumers. The consumers and the substation were powered," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

According to the department, on May 3, due to grid restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, shutdown schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvy Rih.

"Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not limited," the ministry noted.

Over the past 24 hours, consumer needs have been covered by our own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance. On May 3, during the evening peak hours, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. The total emergency supply amounted to less than 1% of daily electricity consumption.

Also, during the daytime, Ukraine, at the request of Poland, urgently received excess electricity from that country's energy system. According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity imports in the amount of 5,712 MWh are forecast on May 4.

Tags: #attack #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

17:40 04.05.2024
Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

15:45 04.05.2024
In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

14:51 04.05.2024
As result of enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv, three people injured, incl. 13-year-old child – regional head

As result of enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv, three people injured, incl. 13-year-old child – regional head

11:22 04.05.2024
Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

18:33 03.05.2024
Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

19:40 02.05.2024
Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

18:45 01.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

16:01 01.05.2024
One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

15:53 01.05.2024
Four people injured in Nikopol as result of Russia's attack – regional administration

Four people injured in Nikopol as result of Russia's attack – regional administration

15:51 01.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by shelling of Zolochiv rises to six, including child – Synehubov

Number of casualties caused by shelling of Zolochiv rises to six, including child – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

LATEST

Two Russian ships on combat duty in Mediterranean Sea, one of them is Kalibr carrier – Ukrainian Navy

Average daily number of Russian losses in Ukraine in May-June likely to increase along with resumption of offensive operations - British intelligence

Over past 24 hours, Russian troops twice try to storm island of Nestryha in Kherson region, but retreat with losses – Pletenchuk

Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

AD
AD
AD
AD