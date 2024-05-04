Energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region attacked – Ministry of Energy

At night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a substation and some consumers were cut off.

"As a result, the substation was de-energized, and along with it two mines (no people were brought to the surface), a water utility, industrial and household consumers. The consumers and the substation were powered," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

According to the department, on May 3, due to grid restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, shutdown schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvy Rih.

"Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not limited," the ministry noted.

Over the past 24 hours, consumer needs have been covered by our own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance. On May 3, during the evening peak hours, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. The total emergency supply amounted to less than 1% of daily electricity consumption.

Also, during the daytime, Ukraine, at the request of Poland, urgently received excess electricity from that country's energy system. According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity imports in the amount of 5,712 MWh are forecast on May 4.