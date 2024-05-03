Facts

16:35 03.05.2024

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

1 min read
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky have discussed progress of the Czech initiative on the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening of military assistance as well as coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success.

"I spoke with Jan Lipavsky to take stock of the Czech initiative's progress and overall efforts to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine. We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support," Kuleba said on X Social Network on Friday.

Tags: #ukraine #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

12:28 03.05.2024
London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

15:54 02.05.2024
EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

13:21 02.05.2024
Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

21:15 01.05.2024
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

19:35 01.05.2024
Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

19:57 30.04.2024
Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

15:53 30.04.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

14:46 27.04.2024
Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

21:32 26.04.2024
Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

LATEST

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD