Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky have discussed progress of the Czech initiative on the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening of military assistance as well as coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success.

"I spoke with Jan Lipavsky to take stock of the Czech initiative's progress and overall efforts to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine. We also coordinated joint steps to make the Peace Summit a success. I am grateful to Czechia for its friendly and continued support," Kuleba said on X Social Network on Friday.