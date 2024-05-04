Facts

14:28 04.05.2024

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a meeting with President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd, in particular, guaranteed Italy's commitment to organizing a global peace summit in Ukraine in Switzerland on June 15-16, the Italian government website reported on Friday.

"President Meloni also guaranteed Italy's commitment to organizing a high-level conference in Switzerland on issues of peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter," the statement said.

