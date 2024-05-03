Facts

15:36 03.05.2024

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

One woman was killed and two men were wounded as a result of Russian airstrikes against Kharkiv on Friday afternoon.

"A woman was killed as a result of the occupiers' strikes against Kharkiv. A 78-year-old man sustained an acute stress response. At least two private houses were destroyed," Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram channel.

Later, he added that one more man was injured in the attack.

"Emergency medics another injured man with aid. The 66-year-old man suffered a concussion," the official said.

Tags: #kharkiv #airstrike

