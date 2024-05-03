Facts

17:33 03.05.2024

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukraine is facing a new stage of war and must do everything to thwart the Russian offensive plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking to border guards on Friday on the occasion of State Border Guard Service Day.

"Now we are facing a new stage of the war. The occupier is preparing for attempts to expand offensive operations. And we are all together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our partners, we must do everything to thwart the Russian offensive plan," he said.

"We must prove that the occupier, under any circumstances, will not be able to achieve his goals, no matter what he does. And no matter how vilely he acts, Ukraine will still gain the upper hand," Zelenskyy said.

"You must continue to protect our border communities as effectively as possible and respond to the occupier with his inevitable destruction in response to any Russian attempts to cross the line of our Ukrainian border," he said, addressing the border guards.

Zelenskyy said "the decision to increase the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000 people has already come into force, and each of you must show your best qualities in protecting our state."

Zelenskyy also presented state awards to the border guards.

State Border Guard Service Day in Ukraine is celebrated on April 30.

