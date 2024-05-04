Facts

14:36 04.05.2024

MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

1 min read
In connection with mass protests that continue in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday evening.

"In connection with the mass protests that continue in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city, do not participate in meetings, demonstrations, strictly observe the rules for the stay of foreigners in the country, and also take into account reports of media and local authorities," the department said in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also emphasizes that in the event of an emergency, as well as in the event of "circumstances that require an immediate consular response, we recommend contacting the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia."

Tags: #ukrainians #tbilisi #mfa

