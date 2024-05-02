EU-Ukraine Forum on defense industry issues to be held in Brussels

The European Union will host the first EU-Ukraine Forum on Defense Industry issues in the history of bilateral relations with Kyiv.

As the press service of the Diplomatic Service of the European Union (European Union External Action Service – EEAS) said on Thursday, the event will be held on Monday, May 6. “The Forum aims to strengthen cooperation between European and Ukrainian defence industries and help Ukraine to obtain capabilities in priority areas that Ukraine needs most - air defence, ammunition, missiles, and drones. The EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum is a first, concrete step in the implementation of the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and an important part of EU’s broader support to Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia’s war of aggression,” the press release reads.

It is noted that over 350 representatives from the EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defence industries, industry associations, key partner countries and organisations will gather to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the EU and Ukraine. The event is organised with support of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Thierry Breton will participate alongside the Belgian Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder as well as Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.