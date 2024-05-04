Facts

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

On Saturday night, Ukrainian air defense eliminated 13 out of 13 enemy drones in two regions of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

"On the night of May 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. All launches were made from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the message says.

The command noted that as a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units and crews of mobile fire groups of the Air Force, all 13 attack UAVs in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were destroyed.

