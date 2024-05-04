Facts

15:45 04.05.2024

In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

As a result of a missile strike carried out by Russian troops on Friday evening, 20 private houses were damaged in Kropyvnytsky district, three of them were seriously damaged, head of Kirovohrad regional military administration Andriy Raikovych said.

"In Kropyvnytsky district, after yesterday's missile attack, a commission continues to work. They are inspecting the affected households. Some 20 private houses were damaged, three of them were seriously damaged," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, municipal workers are helping to eliminate the consequences; the commission is drawing up acts to promptly begin restoring damaged property.

"The injured man was promptly operated on. His condition is stable and serious," Raikovych said.

It was previously reported that a man born in 1952 was injured as a result of a missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district on Friday.

