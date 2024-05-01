Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

A ceremony took place at the Italian Embassy in Ukraine to hand over three ambulances with humanitarian aid, which was the result of the mission of the "La Memoria Viva" association.

According to the embassy's press service, employees of the diplomatic institution met Italian volunteers who brought three cars for their symbolic transfer to the Ukrainians.

The ceremony was attended by MP Oleksiy Krasov, deputy chairman of Kharkiv region Yevhen Ivanov and two representatives of local authorities from the same region – chairman of the Bohodukhivsky district Anatoliy Rystsov and mayor of Krasnokutsk Iryna Karabut.

"La Memoria Viva has begun its 45th humanitarian mission in Ukraine, which continues after more than two years of invasion, and which makes us proud," Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo.

This assistance, which was made possible by the community of Ozegna (Turin) and the Lions Club Turati del Canavese, is dedicated to the memory of Senator Eugenio Bozzello. Two medical ambulances will be transferred to Kharkiv region, and a veterinary ambulance will be given to the Italia KJ2 animal shelter, which is run by Italian Andrea Cisternino.