Facts

21:15 01.05.2024

Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

1 min read
Italian Embassy hosts ceremony of donating three ambulances for Kharkiv, Kyiv by association La Memoria Viva

A ceremony took place at the Italian Embassy in Ukraine to hand over three ambulances with humanitarian aid, which was the result of the mission of the "La Memoria Viva" association.

According to the embassy's press service, employees of the diplomatic institution met Italian volunteers who brought three cars for their symbolic transfer to the Ukrainians.

The ceremony was attended by MP Oleksiy Krasov, deputy chairman of Kharkiv region Yevhen Ivanov and two representatives of local authorities from the same region – chairman of the Bohodukhivsky district Anatoliy Rystsov and mayor of Krasnokutsk Iryna Karabut.

"La Memoria Viva has begun its 45th humanitarian mission in Ukraine, which continues after more than two years of invasion, and which makes us proud," Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo.

This assistance, which was made possible by the community of Ozegna (Turin) and the Lions Club Turati del Canavese, is dedicated to the memory of Senator Eugenio Bozzello. Two medical ambulances will be transferred to Kharkiv region, and a veterinary ambulance will be given to the Italia KJ2 animal shelter, which is run by Italian Andrea Cisternino.

Tags: #ukraine #italy #aid

MORE ABOUT

19:35 01.05.2024
Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

19:57 30.04.2024
Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

15:53 30.04.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

16:09 27.04.2024
Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

14:46 27.04.2024
Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

21:32 26.04.2024
Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

21:27 26.04.2024
Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

09:44 26.04.2024
Ukraine, Japan discuss creation of special tribunal for Russian war crimes

Ukraine, Japan discuss creation of special tribunal for Russian war crimes

19:08 24.04.2024
USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

LATEST

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

President's Office calls on world cultural figures to support Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

Ukraine's Defense Ministry starts developing model of Integrated Defense System

Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

AD
AD
AD
AD