As result of enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv, three people injured, incl. 13-year-old child – regional head

The aggressor's troops attacked Kharkiv with drones on Saturday night, there were casualties among the civilian population, head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkov, there is damage and a fire in the civilian infrastructure. A 13-year-old child and a woman were injured. Another woman has an acute reaction to stress. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.