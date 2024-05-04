Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

At 15:15, the Russian Air Force struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky with guided areal bombs, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A blow to a private house. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that at about 14:00 the village of Odnorobivka came under enemy shelling. As a result of five strikes, two two-story apartment buildings, one private house and grids were damaged. There were no casualties.