Facts

10:53 06.06.2023

Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

2 min read
Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station is fraught with an environmental disaster for southern Ukraine, and calls on the world to respond immediately.

"This night, Russian troops blew up the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. There is a threat of flooding of 80 settlements. The president of Ukraine convened the National Security and Defense Council. Next, we will hold a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental safety and Emergencies. We are engaged in the evacuation of residents of areas of flooding. Currently, evacuation activities are being carried out from the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson. Evacuation trains to Mykolaiv are formed. We assess the consequences for the environment and the threat for Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Due to the lack of access to it, such an assessment is complicated," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister stressed that the destruction of Kakhovka HPP is a terrorist act on the part of Russia, which bears full responsibility for this.

"The destruction of the HPP is fraught with an environmental catastrophe for the south of our state. The world must respond. Immediately. However, not just with words but with actions. Russia must immediately leave Zaporizhia NPP in order to avoid further catastrophe," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

10:56 06.06.2023
European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

10:08 06.06.2023
Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

09:45 06.06.2023
Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

09:18 06.06.2023
Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

09:16 06.06.2023
Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

18:02 30.05.2023
Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

11:26 06.05.2023
Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

19:00 02.05.2023
Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

15:48 27.04.2023
Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

15:43 25.04.2023
Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

European Council President calls blowing up of Kakhovka HPP war crime: We to hold Russia, its puppets accountable

Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

Kakhovka HPP destroyed and cannot be restored - Ukrhydroenergo

Evacuation carried out in settlements of Kherson region, where flooding occurs – local governor

Invaders blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – Pivden task force

LATEST

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

AD
AD
AD
AD