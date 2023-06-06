Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station is fraught with an environmental disaster for southern Ukraine, and calls on the world to respond immediately.

"This night, Russian troops blew up the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. There is a threat of flooding of 80 settlements. The president of Ukraine convened the National Security and Defense Council. Next, we will hold a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental safety and Emergencies. We are engaged in the evacuation of residents of areas of flooding. Currently, evacuation activities are being carried out from the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson. Evacuation trains to Mykolaiv are formed. We assess the consequences for the environment and the threat for Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Due to the lack of access to it, such an assessment is complicated," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister stressed that the destruction of Kakhovka HPP is a terrorist act on the part of Russia, which bears full responsibility for this.

"The destruction of the HPP is fraught with an environmental catastrophe for the south of our state. The world must respond. Immediately. However, not just with words but with actions. Russia must immediately leave Zaporizhia NPP in order to avoid further catastrophe," Shmyhal said.