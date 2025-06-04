Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.4 billion for payments under the National Cashback program, as well as UAH 200 million for payments under the program for compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We continue to implement the comprehensive policy Made in Ukraine. We are developing a network of industrial parks. Today we are registering another such industrial site in Khmelnytsky region. Its plans include establishing agricultural processing and creating at least 350 jobs. We already have about a hundred industrial parks, 38 of which have been created over the past year and a half. The state provides financial resources for the development of infrastructure in these locations. Last year, we transferred more than UAH 925 million, this year we have provided UAH 500 million in the state budget," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, according to him, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.4 billion from the state budget reserve fund for payments under the National Cashback program, as well as UAH 200 million for payments under the program for compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment.

"We are creating incentives to buy Ukrainian products. We expect that in 2025 the share of domestic equipment in the domestic market will increase by 5% and production of up to 80 new types will be launched," he added.