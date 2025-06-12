Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

During the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Office team with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, coordination of partners in the Ramstein format was also discussed, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Special attention was also paid to diplomacy and coordination of partners in the Ramstein format. The president emphasized: it is important to preserve this platform as an effective tool for supporting Ukraine," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.