Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about the war, it is lying to the U.S. leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

In an interview for the Axel Springer Global Reporters network, of which Politico is a member, answering the question whether the head of the Ukrainian state believes that Trump changes his opinion every day depending on who he spoke to on the phone, Zelenskyy replied: "I don't know."

"Trump sees that the Russian side is not entirely honest about the war. Russia is not sincere," Zelenskyy added.

He said "Russia is simply lying to Trump," and most heads of state and government share this opinion. The president hopes that the United States sees and understands this.

"That is the most important thing. How you respond to that is America's decision," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the levers to end the war are in Trump's hands, because "Putin understands nothing bit strength, and America has that strenth."

"It is all in his hands [in Trump's hands]... How strong the sanctions package will be, depends on him. The speed with which decisions are made depends on him," the head of state said.