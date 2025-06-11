Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:26 11.06.2025

Cabinet allocates another UAH 3.5 bln for eRecovery program – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated another UAH 3.5 billion for the eRecovery program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"With the support of our partners, we are continuing the rapid recovery program. The two main priorities for reconstruction now are energy and housing for people. We are making a decision to allocate another UAH 3.5 billion for the eRecovery program," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, these funds will be used to issue more than 2,000 housing certificates for the purchase of new housing, as well as finance the reconstruction of houses on their own land for hundreds of families

As reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, out of 3.5 billion UAH, some UAH 800 million will go to providing funds to finance the construction of a manor-type house, garden or summer house, and some UAH 2.7 billion to finance the purchase of a residential real estate (including investing in financing its construction), a land plot on which such an object is located and a share in the ownership of such property using a housing certificate.

