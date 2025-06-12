Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

This year, Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR 7 billion in aid, and is also considering providing an additional EUR 1.9 billion, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"We planned four billion in aid for Ukraine in recent months. We have increased this aid to 7 billion. It has not yet been finally decided to add another EUR 1.9 billion," Pistorius said at a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the minister, part of these funds will be used to finance a long-range weapons production project.

"So, in this way, we will provide EUR 9 billion to support Ukraine," Pistorius summed up.