Interfax-Ukraine
19:32 12.06.2025

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he had a "good meeting" with his German counterpart Johann Wadeful in Rome to discuss further support for Kyiv.

"I highly value Germany's role as Europe's largest military assistance provider for Ukraine. We coordinated additional air defense support to protect peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians," he said on the X social network.

According to Sybiha, they also agreed on further joint actions to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"I look forward to welcoming Johann in Ukraine soon," Sybiha said.

17:07 12.06.2025
Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

16:29 11.06.2025
EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

10:54 11.06.2025
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on Hungary to stop demonizing Ukraine and Zelenskyy

20:41 10.06.2025
Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

19:09 10.06.2025
Merz after Russian attack calls for pressure on Moscow, aid to Ukraine for real peace talks

10:44 10.06.2025
Help launches registration for humanitarian project funding German Support for Ukrainian Communities

13:51 05.06.2025
Kyiv on so-called day of remembrance of ‘victims of OUN and UPA’: Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians

16:11 04.06.2025
First long-range weapons financed by Germany could be deployed by AFU in several weeks – Pistorius

16:38 31.05.2025
Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

19:26 30.05.2025
Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

