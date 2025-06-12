Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he had a "good meeting" with his German counterpart Johann Wadeful in Rome to discuss further support for Kyiv.

"I highly value Germany's role as Europe's largest military assistance provider for Ukraine. We coordinated additional air defense support to protect peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians," he said on the X social network.

According to Sybiha, they also agreed on further joint actions to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"I look forward to welcoming Johann in Ukraine soon," Sybiha said.