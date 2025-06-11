Cabinet allocates UAH 1.7 bn to ensure heat supply in Mykolaiv, restore Kharkiv region – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.7 billion to ensure heat supply in Mykolaiv and the restoration of the Kharkiv region, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"We are allocating UAH 1.1 billion for the Mykolaiv region to ensure normal heat supply in the city of Mykolaiv during the next heating season. The enemy is constantly attacking the Mykolaiv CHP, and therefore the government is allocating funds specifically for the construction of distributed heat generation. We are talking about the purchase of 18 block-modular boiler houses with a total capacity of over 70 MW. We will be able to provide heat to the homes of Mykolaiv," Shmyhal wrote in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 600 million for the restoration of the Kharkiv region.

In particular, according to the Prime Minister, UAH 241 million will be allocated for the repair of the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital, and another UAH 357 million for emergency and restoration work on six apartment buildings in the city of Kharkiv.