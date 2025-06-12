Weimar+ ministers call on Russia to immediately agree to ceasefire, confirm readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative emphasizes their unwavering support for Ukraine and confirms their readiness to increase pressure on Russia.

The corresponding statement was published on the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry.

"We commended Ukraine’s constructive engagement in the process, which demonstrates its strong commitment to peace, particularly its readiness to commit to a 30-day immediate, comprehensive, and unconditional ceasefire as a solid foundation for serious and credible negotiations, as well as the openness for meeting at the presidential level. We urged Russia to reciprocate without further delay, and to drop its unacceptable maximalist demands and preconditions, to prove it is genuinely interested in peace," the statement reads.

The ministers also reaffirmed their readiness to increase pressure on Russia as it continues to reject serious and credible commitments, including through further sanctions and countering their circumvention.

"We are also ready to swiftly adopt new measures (notably in the energy and banking sectors) aimed at undermining Russia’s ability to continue waging its war of aggression and to ensure Ukraine is placed in the best position possible to secure a just and lasting peace," the foreign ministers said.

The statement underscores the countries' determination "to keep Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions immobilised until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused."

It also stresses that a just and durable peace must include adequate security guarantees for Ukraine, starting with a strong Ukrainian army and defense industry.

"To this end, and building on Transatlantic unity, we will work with Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces; we are prepared to enhance our support, including through improving defence industrial cooperation with Ukraine, and exploring additional forms of security and defence cooperation in line with our support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration. We will also continue working with the US on this," the statement reads.

It is underlined that the parties remain committed to supporting Ukraine's economic stability within the framework of its IMF programme, providing it with sufficient fiscal support for 2026 and beyond, as well as its recovery and reconstruction in close coordination with international partners.

"Early recovery and reconstruction will help lay the foundation for a more prosperous Ukraine that is integrated into Europe. This presents an opportunity to embed resilience, foster prosperity, and advance reforms toward Ukraine's integration into the European Union, with the ultimate goal of EU membership, adopting a 'whole of society' approach and focusing on 'building back better.' The Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be hosted by Italy in July 2025, will represent a pivotal moment for advancing such efforts," the ministers said.