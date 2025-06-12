Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed details of negotiation activity, as well as the issue of financing defense production in Ukraine.

"There was just a report by Defense Minister Umerov, we discussed with him certain details of all negotiation activity. We also discussed the issue of financing our defense and defense production in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"Every day in Ukraine and with partners, we focus on ensuring defense – on everything that provides protection to our state, our people here and now and in the long term," the president said.