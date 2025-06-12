Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 12.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed details of negotiation activity, as well as the issue of financing defense production in Ukraine.

"There was just a report by Defense Minister Umerov, we discussed with him certain details of all negotiation activity. We also discussed the issue of financing our defense and defense production in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"Every day in Ukraine and with partners, we focus on ensuring defense – on everything that provides protection to our state, our people here and now and in the long term," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #umerov #negotiations

MORE ABOUT

21:07 12.06.2025
Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

11:16 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

20:49 11.06.2025
Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

20:33 11.06.2025
Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

20:29 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy on attacks: Disasters are meaning of Russians' existence, they must be stopped

Zelenskyy on attacks: Disasters are meaning of Russians' existence, they must be stopped

20:11 10.06.2025
Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

20:09 10.06.2025
There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

18:18 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Today, seriously wounded, injured soldiers return from captivity to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Today, seriously wounded, injured soldiers return from captivity to Ukraine

14:12 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Budapest using various means to interfere in Ukraine’s domestic affairs

Zelenskyy: Budapest using various means to interfere in Ukraine’s domestic affairs

12:42 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine can mobilize 27,000 people per month, Russia – 40,000-50,000

Zelenskyy: Ukraine can mobilize 27,000 people per month, Russia – 40,000-50,000

HOT NEWS

Weimar+ ministers call on Russia to immediately agree to ceasefire, confirm readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

Ukraine adheres to agreements, calls on Russians not to delay prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

LATEST

Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Ukrainians will defend their land to end, Putin cannot win – UK Foreign Secretary

Montenegro to join Ukrainian soldiers training program

Yermak: Putin fears peace more than war

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

Nariman Dzhelyal starts work as Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

AD
AD