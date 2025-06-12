Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 12.06.2025

Ukrainians will defend their land to end, Putin cannot win – UK Foreign Secretary

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reacted to the Russian army's millions in losses in the war against Ukraine, noting that Putin "uses his own people as cannon fodder," but he "cannot win."

"Today's grim milestone of 1 million Russian casualties shows Putin is also using his own people as cannon fodder. Ukrainians will defend their land to the end. Putin cannot win. He must stop the killing to allow talks on a just and lasting peace," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

