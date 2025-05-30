Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 30.05.2025

Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Drone Coalition could expand to 20 members, with Belgium and Turkey announcing their intention to join.

"Our focus is always on security and defense... Another reinforcement is the potential expansion of the Drone Coalition to 20 members. Belgium and Turkey have announced their intention to join. The coalition members have pledged to send EUR 2.75 billion to Ukraine this year. I am grateful to all our friends, including Latvia, for their leadership in the coalition," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister also recalled that under the leadership of Finland, during our meeting with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, a new Coalition of Civil Protection Shelters was created.

"We expect other states to actively join it. Thanks to the coalition, we plan to attract up to EUR 14 billion for the development of shelters," he added.

