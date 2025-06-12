Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:45 12.06.2025

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

1 min read
The final decision on U.S. sanctions against Russia and third countries is in the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to hold relevant talks at the G7 summit.

"As I said, this sanctions package is very important for us, Graham and Blumenthal, and you know that we discussed the details, they came to us. They are very positive about this, and we are really grateful to them for that, but still the final decision is in the White House," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Thursday in Kyiv.

According to the president, he expects that there will be a conversation at the G7 summit, and if relevant decisions are not made before that, then to be able to "at least have an understanding of how close we are to this decision."

"It is important that there is coordination with the countries of the European Union and agreement on positions, similar positions on the sanctions packages. I believe that this is already a step forward," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #sanctions_russia

