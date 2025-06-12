Interfax-Ukraine
18:11 12.06.2025

Ukraine adheres to agreements, calls on Russians not to delay prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Coordination HQ

Ukraine strictly adheres to agreements on prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul and hopes for the readiness of the Russian side for this, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

"Today, after the successful completion of another stage of the exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners, the Russian side stated that Ukraine is allegedly not ready 'for daily exchanges," the Coordination Headquarters said in Telegram message on Thursday.

The Coordination Headquarters considers such a statement as a continuation of information manipulation and another portion of disinformation from Russia, which accompany all stages of the exchanges according to the agreements in Istanbul.

"In fact, it was the Russian side that proposed to postpone the exchanges to a later date, but at the insistence of the Ukrainian negotiating team, the exchanges will continue and they are scheduled for the coming days," the coordination headquarters said.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was established on March 11, 2022 in accordance with Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 25.

