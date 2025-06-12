Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 12.06.2025

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

2 min read
Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/20

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv satisfied the complaint of co-chairman of the parliamentary faction European Solidarity Artur Herasymov about the inaction of authorized representatives of the National Police, who did not enter information about criminal offenses by officials of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"Just from the Pechersky court, where they were considering our complaint that the police did not open a criminal case on the fact of obstructing the legitimate activities of MPs during the visit of the European Solidarity team to the National Bank in late April... the NBU made a decision behind closed doors about the ‘not impeccable’ business reputation of Petro Poroshenko. Then four members of European Solidarity together with lawyer Illia Novikov were taken around the premises of the National Bank for two hours, but they never found anyone from the management for an urgent reception - as required by the law on the status of a MP," Herasymov wrote on his Facebook page.

He recalled that on the same day a statement was written to the police about the criminal offense of NBU officials.

"The authorities tried to slow down the case. But, for the first time in the last 6 years, we managed to win the case in the Pechersky court. And now the National Police is obliged to open an investigation into the crime at the NBU. So we continue the fight for justice and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the faction co-chairman summarizes.

 

Tags: #sanctions #european_solidarity #court #poroshenko

