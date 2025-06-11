Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 11.06.2025

Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

2 min read
Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed to attract almost GBP 1.7 billion pounds ($2.261 billion) from the United Kingdom for additional weapons purchases, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"In the first five months of this year, the government spent virtually 60% of all state budget funds on the defense and security of our country. Every hryvnia that taxpayers paid into the central budget, we directed to defense capability. Today we are making a decision to attract almost 1.7 billion pounds from the United Kingdom for additional weapons purchases," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, these funds are planned to be used to purchase Rapid Ranger air defense systems, as well as Marlet light multi-purpose missiles.

"This month, the United Kingdom also announced record assistance for the supply of drones. We are talking about GBP 350 million, which will allow Ukraine to transfer 100,000 drones this year," he added.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram said the main conditions for the implementation of state external borrowing by attracting a consortium loan from Citibank N.A. (London branch) have been approved.

It is envisaged that external state borrowing will be carried out for a total amount not exceeding 1.672 billion pounds sterling, and the loan amount will be used to pay up to 100% of the price of contracts to finance the purchase of defense materials and equipment, equipment, technology transfer or licensing, provision of works, services or other goods, in particular, intangible assets in the defense sector.

Tags: #shmyhal #united_kingdom #cabinet_of_ministers #weapon

MORE ABOUT

18:17 11.06.2025
Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

15:35 11.06.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 1.7 bn to ensure heat supply in Mykolaiv, restore Kharkiv region – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.7 bn to ensure heat supply in Mykolaiv, restore Kharkiv region – Shmyhal

15:26 11.06.2025
Cabinet allocates another UAH 3.5 bln for eRecovery program – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates another UAH 3.5 bln for eRecovery program – Shmyhal

20:24 05.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

18:17 04.06.2025
Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

14:30 04.06.2025
Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

15:35 03.06.2025
Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

17:48 30.05.2025
Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

16:19 30.05.2025
Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Death toll from June 7 Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five – prosecutor

Poroshenko sends new batch of aid to the front: drones, equipment, communications devices

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

AD
AD