Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with France's Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Bruno Le Maire, to discuss the development of bilateral trade, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"I'm grateful to France, its regions, and businesses for their active involvement in rebuilding Ukrainian cities," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the meeting in Paris. "Continued French support in financing infrastructure projects remains critically important to us."

The prime minister noted that particular attention during the talks was given to the issue of sanctions against Russia. "I thanked France for its role in the adoption of the EU's 17th sanctions package, which significantly expands restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet, defense-industrial complex, and other sectors of the economy that continue to fund its aggression," he stated.

Shmyhal also emphasized the need to further tighten sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly by expanding restrictions on key sectors of the Russian economy that have so far remained inadequately targeted: nuclear energy, finance, metallurgy, the chemical industry, and raw material exports.

"It is equally important that frozen Russian assets be put to use in Ukraine's recovery. I thank the G7 for its initiative in this regard. Our ultimate goal is the full confiscation of these assets and their redirection to benefit Ukraine," he said.