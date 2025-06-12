Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Military cyber experts on Thursday successfully interfered with the work of 110 Russian Internet resources, which instead of regular content posted photos with information about 1 million losses of the aggressor state's personnel in the war against Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

The cyberattack was timed to coincide with the aggressor state's national holiday "Russia Day", which, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, coincided with the occupiers reaching the mark of 1 million human losses in the war. Among the hacked sites are the portals of the occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as the sites of logistics and construction companies that provide services to the Russian army.

"Carrying out cyberattacks on days that are symbolically important for Russian propaganda allowed us to enhance the demoralizing effect and help deliver information to the target audience," the agency's interlocutor said.



As reported, on Thursday, cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also paralyzed the work of the Siberian Internet provider "Orion Telecom," whose networks are actively used by Russian security forces for aggression against Ukraine.

As a result of the agency hacker attack, a closed city specializing in uranium mining, where "Orion Telecom" was the only provider, was left without communication.