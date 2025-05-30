Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 30.05.2025

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia


Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv on Friday with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate led by Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, discussing the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the development of cooperation.

As Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel, he thanked for the introduction of a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia in Congress. "It is necessary to weaken Russia's capabilities to wage war by introducing devastating restrictions. I informed the American side about Russian shelling of peaceful cities and the civilian population. We expect that the US, together with the world, will give a decisive response to this," the prime minister said.

According to him, they discussed further support from the United States, in particular Ukraine's needs in the financial and defense sectors. Particular attention was paid to the topic of seizure of frozen Russian assets. "The role of the United States in this issue is particularly important, in particular at the G7 level. This is an effective tool for pressure on Russia, as well as a significant resource for compensating for the losses caused to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He also said Ukraine is interested in strengthening economic cooperation with the United States, in particular within the signed agreement on the investment fund.

