Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:35 03.06.2025

Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

2 min read
Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Ukraine seeks to integrate into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development next year, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"To this end, despite the war, structural reforms are being implemented in the country, regulatory mechanisms are being improved in accordance with international standards, favorable conditions are being created for investors, and legislation is being harmonized with European norms," ​​Shmyhal emphasized during a meeting of the OECD Council at the ministerial level, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

Shmyhal noted that the OECD Program for Ukraine was launched two years ago, and during this period 23 joint activities have been implemented, and the country has joined eight legal instruments.

"We have achieved significant results in the fight against corruption. We have created and launched an anti-corruption infrastructure, and practically implemented the State Anti-Corruption Program, which meets OECD criteria by 80%," he added.

In addition, he emphasized that the digitalization of state processes makes corruption impossible, and such tools as the Single State Open Data Web Portal, the Prozorro electronic procurement system, and the DREAM digital ecosystem for accountable recovery are already demonstrating a positive effect.

"We are carrying out comprehensive deregulation. In particular, we have already abolished up to 2,000 regulatory instruments in various sectors of the economy, eliminated bureaucratic barriers to business, and brought a number of legal acts closer to European standards," the PM added.

Tags: #oecd #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:17 03.06.2025
OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

16:19 30.05.2025
Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

15:01 27.05.2025
Pension Fund allocates almost UAH 68 bln for pension payments for May – Shmyhal

Pension Fund allocates almost UAH 68 bln for pension payments for May – Shmyhal

17:28 26.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

18:38 21.05.2025
Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

16:07 21.05.2025
Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

15:49 21.05.2025
Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

14:49 20.05.2025
Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

16:54 13.05.2025
As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

As of today, 76% of areas sown with grain and legume crops - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

LATEST

IAEA head Grossi arrives in Kyiv, meets FM, energy minister

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

Prometey Group elevator destroyed as a result of airstrike

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

Ex Kyiv regional state administration official caught illegally smuggling people across the border – prosecutor's office

AD
AD