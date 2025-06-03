Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Ukraine seeks to integrate into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development next year, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"To this end, despite the war, structural reforms are being implemented in the country, regulatory mechanisms are being improved in accordance with international standards, favorable conditions are being created for investors, and legislation is being harmonized with European norms," ​​Shmyhal emphasized during a meeting of the OECD Council at the ministerial level, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

Shmyhal noted that the OECD Program for Ukraine was launched two years ago, and during this period 23 joint activities have been implemented, and the country has joined eight legal instruments.

"We have achieved significant results in the fight against corruption. We have created and launched an anti-corruption infrastructure, and practically implemented the State Anti-Corruption Program, which meets OECD criteria by 80%," he added.

In addition, he emphasized that the digitalization of state processes makes corruption impossible, and such tools as the Single State Open Data Web Portal, the Prozorro electronic procurement system, and the DREAM digital ecosystem for accountable recovery are already demonstrating a positive effect.

"We are carrying out comprehensive deregulation. In particular, we have already abolished up to 2,000 regulatory instruments in various sectors of the economy, eliminated bureaucratic barriers to business, and brought a number of legal acts closer to European standards," the PM added.