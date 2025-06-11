Interfax-Ukraine
18:17 11.06.2025

Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

The Strategic Investment Council discussed inclusion of projects that will be implemented with the support of the Italian partner, the DRIVE project, in the Unified Project Portfolio, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Within the framework of the public investment management reform, we are implementing the Ukrainian Projects government program. For the first time, a clear list of national priorities has been created. Now only those projects that are really needed by the people and the country receive funding. Their selection is carried out according to clear criteria of economic, security and social feasibility," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting of the Strategic Investment Council on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of this program, in particular, the inclusion in the Unified Project Portfolio of projects that will be implemented with the support of Italian partners, the DRIVE project, which concerns the restoration of transport infrastructure, projects of the Ministry of Health for the construction and reconstruction of new hospital buildings, and a number of other projects in the energy and transport sectors.

"In conditions of limited resources, we are developing and rebuilding here and now. Therefore, the quality of projects, the speed and efficiency of their implementation are important," the prime minister said.

