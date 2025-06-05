Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his negotiations in France.

"There is a decision on additional funds for reconstruction in Ukraine. I thank our French partners for this decision. We also discussed with the Prime Minister some decisions that will add stability to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The president also listened to a report by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We are preparing a decision together with the G7 countries," the head of state said.