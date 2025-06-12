Montenegro to join Ukrainian soldiers training program

The Parliament of Montenegro has adopted a decision to send Montenegrin army servicemen to the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine. 49 out of 81 members voted for this decision, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said.

"This decision entered the parliamentary procedure nine months ago and was awaiting adoption. The opposition accused the Speaker of the Parliament, Andriy Mandych, who is an opponent of NATO and a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of obstructing its adoption. His party, which is part of the ruling coalition, opposes membership in the Alliance and the sanctions that Montenegro has imposed against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine," the radio reported.

Commenting on the decision, Defense Minister Dragan Krapović said "there is no question" about the deployment of Montenegrin soldiers in this mission on the territory of Ukraine.

"I want it to be crystal clear. I would never support something like this. All the activities of this mission are carried out on EU territory, in Poland and Germany," the minister said.

The European Union mission is one of two so-called "Ukrainian missions" after the Russian invasion in February 2022, in which Montenegro is to participate. The other mission is organized by NATO – the decision on Montenegro's entry into it was made on February 7.