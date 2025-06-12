Yermak: Putin fears peace more than war

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the millions of Russian losses are evidence that "Russia is losing not only strategically, but also tactically – every day on the battlefield."

"The loss of 87% of the invasion army (since February 2022) is not just a number, but a symptom of the deep degradation of the Russian army. Tens of thousands of destroyed pieces of equipment, the loss of two third of battalion tactical groups – all this turns even limited offensive actions of the Russian Federation into suicide. But Putin continues to push soldiers into a meat grinder, because he fears peace more than war. Because peace is the collapse of the vertical of power and it is time to answer for crimes," Yermak said in Telegram on Thursday.

The head of the President's Office said the Ukrainian army is not "just holding on, but gradually destroying the remnants of the Russians' combat capability."

"Despite temporary aggravations at the front, the Ukrainian army is not just holding on, but gradually destroying the remnants of the Russians' combat capability. The Russian Federation's deep dependence on mobilization, the lack of trained commanders, moral degradation and the constant need for 'cannon fodder' are what make Ukraine's victory only a matter of time," Yermak said.