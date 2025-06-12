Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 12.06.2025

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Cyber ​​specialists of the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine paralyzed the work of the Siberian Internet provider "Orion Telecom" on "Russia Day," an intelligence source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Cyber ​​specialists of the Main Intelligence Agency, with the support of cyber activists, conducted a successful operation and paralyzed the work of one of the largest Internet providers in Russian Siberia, 'Orion Telecom," the agency's interlocutor said.

The interlocutor said Russian law enforcement agencies are actively using the networks of the provider "Orion Telecom" for aggression against Ukraine.

As a result of the Intelligence Agency hacker attack, a closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there.

A letter allegedly from Ukrainian hackers to the address of the Internet provider is being distributed in local Telegram groups. "Happy holiday, disrespectful Russians, soon you will live in the Stone Age, and we will help you. Glory to Ukraine!" The letter is signed by activists of the hacker group "BO Team."

Tags: #cyberattacks #russia

