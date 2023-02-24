Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that relations with Israel have improved.

"For a long time during the war I wanted to be supported not only by the population [of Israel] – it is huge – but also by their political leaders, their various structures. It was very important to me. Ukraine has historically excellent relations with Israel. We had many different conversations at various levels, with various leaders, public and non-public, in various formats and on various territories," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "it was difficult to change" this position of Israel because it has an uneasy situation with Russia, Iran, and Syria.

"I really wanted them to be not a mediator in this war but to choose a side. And, of course, I really wanted [them to choose] the Ukrainian side. I cannot even imagine how Israel can support a war. The state which has been in war for so many years… And I would like to answer your question. I know all answers to your question. However, I cannot voice them. I cannot let down the improvement in Ukraine-Israel relations we have started to see," the president said.