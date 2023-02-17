Zelenskyy calls on leaders of countries of Caribbean Commonwealth to vote in UN General Assembly for resolution on just peace in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the participants of the 44th meeting of the heads of government of the Caribbean Commonwealth (CARICOM) via video link, called on them to vote in the UN General Assembly for a resolution on a just world in Ukraine.

"We will present at the UN General Assembly a resolution on a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and therefore the restoration of the full strength of the rules-based international order. Your votes matter! I have presented the Peace Formula and your leadership can help realize it," Zelensky said.

He also said the law must always dominate, and one or another aggressor must lose.

"Truth must always spread around the world. And every state in the world, big or small, should have the right to its independence and to the respect of all others for this independence. Such are the principles of Ukraine. Such, I know, are your principles," the president said, thanking the meeting participants for being on the side of the law and wishing to give stability to the region and the world.

"But real stability is possible only when we all protect the world from state banditry. Therefore, I invite you to greater cooperation," the head of state said, inviting the leaders of the Caribbean Commonwealth to visit Ukraine.