Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 12.04.2025

Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

1 min read
Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė announced new contributions for military aid to Ukrainians at the 27th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

"Lithuania pledged additional EUR 30 million contribution to Ukraine at Rammstein meeting today. In total, EUR 110 million pledged in 2025, aiming for EUR 200 million+," she wrote on the social network X.

In particular, Lithuania promises to allocate funds for ammunition. We are talking about EUR 20 million in addition to the previously promised EUR 13 million for the initiative for 2 million artillery shells, led by the Czech Republic.

“We’re surpassing our obligation by 50%,” the minister added.

In addition, Lithuania will contribute EUR 7 million for short-range electronic warfare and anti-drone rifles produced by the Lithuanian defense industry. "We’re tripling the amount of EW support," Šakalienė emphasized.

She also promised weekly deliveries of demining equipment both bilaterally and through the Lithuanian-Iceland-led Mine Action Coalition. “7 battalions to be equipped & trained in 2025,” she announced.

Among other things, Lithuania took part in the signing ceremony of the Letter of Intent to join the new EW Coalition.

