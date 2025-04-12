Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Since the beginning of this year alone, Dnipro region has endured 2,100 airstrikes, almost twice as many as during the same period last year. In this regard, in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on strengthening the air defense capabilities of Ukraine and, particularly, of Dnipro region using aircraft, helicopters, and additional air defense systems.

As reported on the presidential website, the meeting was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky. The meeting addressed the further development of the electronic warfare system for Ukraine in general and for Dnipro region specifically. The President instructed the Government to allocate an additional UAH 540 million for the development of the electronic warfare system in the region.

Work is reported on increasing the number of mobile fire teams, light aviation and anti-aircraft artillery. The crews are also being equipped to work at night and in bad weather, and drone interceptors are being introduced to combat shaheds and other Russian UAVs.

“We held an important meeting on strengthening air defense in the Dnipro region. We are working, and I believe we will be able to reinforce the region with two systems in the near future. A program to reinforce it with electronic warfare systems has been developed in general. I am confident that the Cabinet of Ministers will support this decision, and the funds will be allocated,” the President concluded.

On April 4, Russian troops reportedly fired a ballistic missile at a residential area in Kryvyi Rih. Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and 74 were wounded. Late in the evening, drones attacked the city, killing one person and wounding seven others. On April 6, the 57-year-old victim died in hospital. Ukraine declared a day of mourning for the victims of the attack.

In Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed in the Russian missile strike on April 4.